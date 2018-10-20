This will be Pakistan’s last IMF programme, says Finance Minister Asad Umar

Finance Minister Asad Umar has said hopefully, this will be Pakistan’s last IMF programme.

Speaking to brokers and the media at the stock exchange in Karachi, he said we are quickly heading towards toward bankruptcy.

Justifying the stricter controls on imports, he said I want to save the 210 million Pakistanis who depend on us. “Importers are part of Pakistan too but if I don’t curb imports, these 210 million Pakistanis, well you can see what’s happening to them and what will happen,” he said.

If we kept running up the dollar rate, we would be facing a 100 to 200% devaluation of the rupee, explained Umar. Trade is good but you need to do it within your capacity, he added, laughingly giving an example of a person who is new to the stock market trying to trade on the level of giants AKD and Arif Habib.

No stores will close, he assured, adding that shopkeepers who deal with imported goods will have to manage with fewer products coming in and less profit.

“When the choice is between traders in Jodia Bazaar or wherever and those 220 million Pakistanis, I will choose the 220 million,” he said.

The finance minister said the country needs an adjustment period for the measures they are taking to reduce the current account deficit. Comparing it to a child with the flu, he said there is pain when the child gets a flu shot, but the payoff is worth it.

He said that the average deficit for May, June and July was $2 billion a month and he expects that the average should be around $1 billion for August and September. The actual figures will be released on Monday or Tuesday.

Addressing a question by a broker who said that brokerage houses’ expenses are up by 1000%, Umar said liquidity in a market is good in every way. However, he said if this rise was because of a jump in taxes, then the government needs to revisit it. “If it’s because of tax then we’ll solve it,” he said.

He also agreed with another participant of the press conference who argued for stricter regulation of the real estate market. The official price of property is way below what it is bought or sold for and the tax levied is based on the official price.

Umar said that contrary to what the participant said, investment in the country is up, especially in mutual funds. The real estate market needs to be fixed, said the finance minister, adding that they need to fundamentally change it.

Price discovery and disclosure needs to be solved because once this issue is fixed, others will automatically get resolved too.

Umar said the current account deficit is currently at Rs18 billion, with Rs9 billion going towards debt repayment. We can’t afford it, he said frankly.

Through our monetary and fiscal measures we are working to fix this, he said, adding that to resolve this year’s financing gap of $12 billion, they are structuring a package.

The package will include one-time inflows and, potentially, trade finance elements, he said. They are hopeful of covering the gap 100%.

We should never have been here, he said, adding that you could see where the economy was going years ago but everyone said he was crazy when he raised the issue.

This year, there is healthy growth in exports and our numbers are up, said the finance minister. He said that combined services and goods imports are also down. However, goods imports are up by a mere 0.6%.

Our remittances are up by 13%, he said. Umar laughingly said the media storm came when improvement came.

The government plans to reduce the financing gap over years by taking exceptional measures. My personal assessment is that year three will be our breakeven point and hopefully growth will follow, said Umar. God willing, this will be our last IMF programme, he added.