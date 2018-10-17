There was no shame on Imran’s face, says Zainab’s father

“There was no shame or fear on his [Ali’s] face,” said Ansari. “He walked to the gallows himself when he was brought in for the execution.”Ali, raped and murdered four-year-old Zainab Ansari in Kasur.After the execution, Ansari said that he was satisfied. “It would have been better if Imran was hanged publicly to serve as a lesson for criminals,” he said.He said by hanging the convict, it sends a message to the world that whoever commits heinous crimes will be punished in the same manner.“We will go to parliament to have public hangings resumed to eliminate crime,” he said. He also said that awareness has increased among children, especially after Zainab’s case.“Child abuse cases in Kasur are under control now,” he said. “However, two cases surfaced recently and a five-year-old boy has been missing for the past six months.”