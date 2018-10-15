The votes of overseas Pakistanis could be a game changer in six by-election constituencies

October 15, 2018

The unofficial results of the by-election in 35 constituencies are out but the results of the votes of overseas Pakistanis haven’t been added to the count yet and could change the results in at least six constituencies.

This was the first time overseas Pakistanis were able to vote in the elections. They used the ECP’s online system to cast their votes.

The winning margin of one NA seat, three Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats and two Punjab Assembly seats is small and might change when the overseas votes are added.

Officials of the ECP and NADRA will hold a meeting today (Monday) on counting the votes of overseas Pakistanis. If NADRA officials can convince the ECP that these votes are transparent, they will be included in the total vote count.

According to the ECP, 6,233 overseas Pakistanis cast their votes of 7,419 registered voters. The voter turnout was 83.5 %.

Over 5,117 votes were cast for National Assembly seats while 1,116 were cast for provincial assemblies.

In NA-60, Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rashid Shafique won by merely 647 votes. He secured 44,483 votes against PML-N’s Sajjad Khan who got 43,836 votes.

The winning margin is of 656 votes in PP-27 Jhelum. PML-N’s Nasir Mehmood won and PTI’s Shahnawaz Raja secured second place.

In PP-3 Attock, PML-N’s Iftikhar Ahmed Khan won by 227 votes and secured 43,259 votes. PTI’s Muhammad Akbar Khan came second with 43,032 votes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s PK-7 Swat was won by the ANP’s Waqar Ahmad Khan with 14,096 votes. The winning margin is of 671 votes as PTI’s Fazal Maula secured 13,425 votes.

In PK-3 Swat, the winning margin is 913 votes. PML-N’s Sardar Khan won with 16,824 votes while PTI’s Sajid Ali came second with 15,911 votes.

The lowest winning margin of 61 votes was recorded in PK-53 Mardan. PTI’s Muhammad Abdul Salam won with 19,192 votes and the ANP’s Ahmed Khan secured 19,131 votes.

 
 
 

