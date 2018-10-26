The SC wants to know how much Karachi’s private hospitals charge patients by Saturday

The Supreme Court heard a case on Friday at its Karachi Registry about private hospitals charging exorbitant fees.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has given private hospitals in the city till Saturday to produce a list of their services charges. He wants to know how much operations, ventilators and other facilities cost.

Everyone will have to tell us how much they are making, he remarked. Hospitals should not be operating like sugar mills, he said.

Justice Nisar asked how much Sharjeel Memon’s room at Ziauddin Hospital was for, to which the hospital administration said it cost Rs35,000 a day.

When informed that hospital head Dr Asim Hussain was out of the country, the top judge asked who gave him permission to leave. He recalled that Dr Asim had asked the court not to put his name on the ECL.

His lawyer informed the court that an accountability court had allowed him to travel abroad.

Justice Nisar ordered the Ziauddin Hospital administration to inform the court within 15 days how many poor people it had treated.