The provincial govts can auction off or keep Ishaq Dar’s assets: accountability court

It’s up to the provincial governments if they want to auction off Ishaq Dar’s assets or if they want to keep them.

An accountability court announced this verdict on Tuesday morning. The former finance minister’s bank accounts are to be seized, as are his cars.

NAB had asked the accountability court to order the auction of his assets because he hadn’t appeared before the court for over six months.

He has been in London since October.

The provincial governments have been told to seize his cars and auction them off.

Judge Muhammad Bashir, who also heard Nawaz Sharif’s Avenfield case, announced the verdict Tuesday morning after reserving the verdict on Monday.

The court is also considering confiscating his passport.