The pink buses are here but women in Mardan are still waiting

October 2, 2018

Women in Mardan are still waiting for their own buses. Three months ago, the pink bus project for women was inaugurated but the buses still aren’t on the road. 

The project was inaugurated by the former deputy commissioner, who had vowed that the buses would take to the roads soon. The buses were provided by the Japanese government.

Sixteen bus stops were built across Mardan but even that couldn’t speed up the operations of the bus service. Now, because they aren’t being used, the buses are starting to rust.

 
 
 

