The mayor has 15 days to clear Karachi of encroachments

October 27, 2018

Photo: Reuters

The Supreme Court has given the mayor of Karachi 15 days to get rid of encroachments.

Speaking to the media outside the SC’s Karachi Registry on Saturday morning, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said the top judge has ordered that a model area be set up in which all encroachments are removed. We have chosen Empress Market for this purpose, said Akhtar.

The KMC will be removing all encroachments from the streets, he said, urging people to move their footpath businesses to proper locations. These footpaths belong to the people, he said.

Related: Residents protest anti-encroachment drive in Karachi’s Surjani Town

The cantonment boards will also work with us, he added.

During the hearing, the mayor informed the court that charitable organisations often provided people meals on the footpaths, to which the chief justice replied that the mayor should provide them a suitable place where they can give people food.

In response the mayor said he did not have the powers to do this.

Related: LG Minister Saeed Ghani wants to give Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar the powers he deserves

The chief justice said Akhtar has been given the task to clean the city. The court has given the mayor 15 days to clear the city of encroachments.

 
 
 

