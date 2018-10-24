The Lahore house is mine, you can’t seize it, Ishaq Dar’s wife tells the accountability court

October 24, 2018

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s wife told the accountability court on Wednesday that the house in Lahore’s Gulberg is hers and cannot be seized by the government.

Tabassum Ishaq Dar moved the accountability court and said that Ishaq Dar is wanted in the case, not her, therefore her assets cannot be seized.

The Lahore house is part of my wealth, she said, explaining that it was gifted to her in 1989 as part of her haq mehr. I am the sole owner of that house, she said.

Related: NAB wants to sell Ishaq Dar’s moveable assets

NAB had asked the court to allow it to seize and auction off the former minister’s assets because he hadn’t appeared in court for a long period of time. On October 2, the court ordered that his assets be seized and bank accounts frozen.

The Hajveri Foundation also approached the court and said one bank account in Ishaq Da’s name is actually theirs. The foundation requested the court to allow them to use the funds in it.

The case was adjourned till November 5 and NAB has been directed to submit its reply on November 7. The former minister has been once again summoned at the next hearing.

 
 
 

