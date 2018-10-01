The Flagship reference against Nawaz Sharif will now be heard on October 4

The hearing of the Flagship reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been adjourned till October 4.

A junior lawyer told the court that Nawaz did not appear because of some ‘confusion’ because there were different dates for the Flagship and Al Azizia reference hearings.

He said he spoke to Nawaz, who said that if the court orders that he must be present, he will present himself in three hours. The former premier is currently at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, the judge expressed his annoyance at Nawaz and his main lawyer Khawaja Harris’s absence. The junior lawyer said Harris was unwell.

The NAB prosecutor said that Nawaz didn’t even file a request asking for an exemption.

The judge had earlier told the lawyer that if he didn’t find out what was going on in five minutes, a warrant would be issued for Nawaz’s arrest. The court later accepted Nawaz’s petition to be excused from the hearing.

Harris filed a request, which was accepted by the court, to not appear because he was unwell. He said he needed to rest for a couple of days. “If Khawaja Harris is sick, what about the remaining four lawyers?” asked the judge.