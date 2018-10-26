The chief justice wants Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah to meet him

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has summoned Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and told him to appear before him at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry today (Friday).

He is hearing a case on money laundering in Sindh. Justice Nisar asked why he was receiving complaints of non-cooperation from Sindh’s departments

Members of the JIT formed by the Supreme Court to investigate the matter said that they had a lot of difficulties getting the documents and were only able to do so after the court’s intervention.