The chief justice wants Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah to meet him

October 26, 2018

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has summoned Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and told him to appear before him at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry today (Friday).

He is hearing a case on money laundering in Sindh. Justice Nisar asked why he was receiving complaints of non-cooperation from Sindh’s departments

Members of the JIT formed by the Supreme Court to investigate the matter said that they had a lot of difficulties getting the documents and were only able to do so after the court’s intervention.

 
 
 

See Also

Today’s outlook: Pakistan take on Australia in the UAE, the chief justice is in Karachi

October 26, 2018 8:48 am

Non-bailable arrest warrant issued for model Ayyan Ali after she misses 33 hearings

October 22, 2018 1:24 pm

10 ways for Pakistan to combat money laundering, terrorism financing

October 20, 2018 11:49 am

Govt to buckle down on money launderers, may impose Rs50m fine and 10 years imprisonment

October 17, 2018 3:50 pm

Dead man becomes a billionaire in Karachi

October 15, 2018 7:52 pm

Sindh Cabinet to induct five new ministers

October 15, 2018 1:10 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Iftikhar Firdous

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.