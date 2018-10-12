The accountability court has until Nov 17 to wrap up the Panama Papers reference

The Supreme Court has given the accountability court till November 17 to wrap up the Panama Papers reference.

The top court said on Friday that it will not grant a single day’s extension after November 17.

If the verdict isn’t announced in the case, the accountability court judge will be held responsible. The court also wants a weekly report on the proceedings from the accountability court.

It also rejected NAB’s request to give the Al Azizia reference verdict earlier.

The chief justice said that if the verdict isn’t announced on time, they will take it up with Khawaja Harris, Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer, at whose behest the case has been delayed.