Thar deaths case: Supreme Court summons Sindh chief secretary

Pakistan’s top court summoned on Tuesday Sindh chief secretary in Thar deaths case.

He will appear before the Supreme Court on Wednesday. “If the Sindh government is serving the people then what is all of this? The government has been the same since the last 10 years,” remarked Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

The court asked for the details of the facilities available at Thar hospitals and summoned the secretary of the health care commission.

MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani told the court that there is a shortage of food and schools in Thar. “Corruption is rampant and there is no infrastructure.” He said that the court should form a committee comprising honest officers.

According to the Pakistan Peoples Party leader, people have started encroaching upon the land in Thar because of the availability of coal deposits. He remarked that there is a need to build the National Institute of Child Health in Mithi.

The court also rejected Sindh government’s request to submit a report in a week. “We have no time. We can’t even give you one additional day,” the chief justice said.

Sindh additional advocate general remarked that the government has launched a low-cost housing scheme, in which 200,000 houses will be built.

The top judge had taken suo motu notice of children’s death in Thar due to food shortage.