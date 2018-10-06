Temperatures in Karachi are likely to soar to 40 degrees

October 6, 2018

Another heatwave is expected to hit Karachi and temperatures are likely to reach 40 degrees centigrade.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that mercury is likely to remain between 38 to 40 degrees centigrade till Tuesday, October 9.

PMD Karachi Director Abdul Rashid told SAMAA Digital that a low-pressure area has developed in upper Sindh. “The south-western winds have stopped and dry winds from the north-west are causing the temperature to rise,” he said.

The mercury in Karachi is expected to rise to 38.5 on Saturday.

Medical experts have advised people to take precautions in order to keep themselves safe from heat-related illnesses like heatstroke.

 
 
 

See Also

Today’s outlook: Shehbaz Sharif in court, Imran Khan in Quetta

October 6, 2018 8:29 am

Lyari’s last standing drug don Ghaffar Zikri killed in a police shootout

October 4, 2018 11:41 am

K-Electric line trips, plunging Karachi into darkness

October 4, 2018 8:27 am

Earthquake jolts Sindh, Balochistan areas

October 3, 2018 11:32 pm

Three people injured in North Nazimabad gas cylinder blast

October 2, 2018 11:11 am

Six injured after bus overturns in Karachi’s North Nazimabad

October 2, 2018 10:54 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.