Temperatures in Karachi are likely to soar to 40 degrees

Another heatwave is expected to hit Karachi and temperatures are likely to reach 40 degrees centigrade.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that mercury is likely to remain between 38 to 40 degrees centigrade till Tuesday, October 9.

PMD Karachi Director Abdul Rashid told SAMAA Digital that a low-pressure area has developed in upper Sindh. “The south-western winds have stopped and dry winds from the north-west are causing the temperature to rise,” he said.

The mercury in Karachi is expected to rise to 38.5 on Saturday.

Medical experts have advised people to take precautions in order to keep themselves safe from heat-related illnesses like heatstroke.