Tareen says he didn’t recommend Usman Buzdar’s name for Punjab CM

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen has said that he did not recommend Usman Buzdar’s name for the post of Punjab chief minister.

“I had recommended some other names,” he told SAMAA anchorperson Mubasher Lucman on Monday. “Imran Khan didn’t tell anyone that he was going to announce Usman Buzdar’s name.”

He was responding to rumours that Usman Buzdar, a new entrant to the PTI, was made the Punjab CM because of his support.

“Imran Khan telephoned me and introduced me to Usman Buzdar a few hours before his name was announced,” he said.

Supreme Court’s decision was ‘unfortunate’

The PTI leader said that he was disheartened after his review petition against his disqualification was rejected by the Supreme Court.

Tareen was disqualified by the court on December 15, 2017 for being “dishonest” under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, which requires all parliamentarians to be honest and truthful.

Tareen, however, approached the court again to have the decision reviewed. His review petition was turned down in September.

“I spent two weeks outside Pakistan and returned after Imran Khan said I should be here,” he said. “What happened with me was unfortunate,” Tareen added.