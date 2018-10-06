PAT chief Tahirul Qadri wants a new JIT formed to investigate the Model Town case.

He appeared before the Supreme Court at its Lahore Registry on Saturday where he said the previous JIT was formed by the PML-N government. He said the PML-N government didn’t listen to their concerns.

He said a new JIT needs to be formed to investigate the matter thoroughly.

The court inquired why another JIT should be formed when a trial is already going on, to which Qadri replied that there are lots of cases, such as the May 12 violence and Zainab murder case, where second JITs were formed.

The court said it has yet to be seen whether another JIT can be formed. The court issued notices to the Punjab government and adjourned the session.