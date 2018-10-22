Tahirul Qadri hospitalised in Lahore

Tahirul Qadri has been admitted to a private hospital in Lahore.

A Pakistan Awami Tehreek spokesperson said that he was suffering from chest pain. He asked the supporters to pray for his health.

On October 6, Qadri had asked for a new joint investigation team to investigate the Model Town case, in which the police had opened fire on PAT protesters in 2014.

He appeared before the Supreme Court at its Lahore Registry and said that the previous JIT was formed by the PML-N government. He said the PML-N government didn’t listen to their concerns.

He said a new JIT needs to be formed to investigate the matter thoroughly.