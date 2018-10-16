Suspected drug peddlers kill reporter in Haripur

October 16, 2018

Suspected drug peddlers have killed a K-2 Times reporter in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Haripur district.

Sohail Khan was killed allegedly by drug peddlers, K2 Times editor, Shafiq Shah, told SAMAA Digital.

The police arrested a drug peddler a few days ago and Sohail Khan sent us a story, he said.

Shah said that the reporter was given threats when he reached a court to report the case.

He had informed the police and elders about the threats but no action was taken, Shah claimed.

DIG Haripur Muhammad Alam Shinwari told SAMAA Digital that Sohail Khan’s family has not approached the police for an FIR.

He said that the police were investigating the case and it was too early to say if the reporter was killed for performing his professional duties.

In June 2017, another journalist Bakhshish Elahi was killed in Haripur. His friends and colleagues claimed that he was killed for his reporting.

 
 
 

