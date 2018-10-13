Supreme Court wants footage of lawyers ‘thrashing’ a policeman in Lahore

During the hearing on Saturday at the Supreme Court's Lahore Registry, the general secretary of the Lahore Bar Association (LBA) requested the court to cancel the FIR and prevent the lawyers from being arrested. However, the top judge said that whoever is at fault will not be forgiven.An FIR was lodged on October 4 by sub-inspector Samar Riaz Khan at the Islampura police station. Advocates Saif Khokhar, Nabeel Haider, Mustafa Khokhar and 14 others have been named in the FIR.The complainant alleged that some lawyers tortured him at the sessions court, tore his uniform and kept him in illegal custody in a room. Section 7 of the ATA has been included in the FIR.The CJ took suo motu notice after the video of the assault was aired by television channels.He said that he is ashamed of whatever happened as he is the father of the judiciary. He also said that those who lock court gates should not enter his room.“The inclusion of terrorism clauses [in the FIR] doesn’t mean the lawyers beat up the policeman," remarked the CJ when the LBA secretary general complained that terrorism cases have been registered against the lawyers.He claimed that policemen disguised themselves as lawyers and beat them.After the hearing, the chief justice walked to Mall Road and spoke to some lawyers who were staging a protest. He told them that justice will be served.