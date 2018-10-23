Supreme Court to hear petition against suspension of Sharif family’s jail sentences

Sharif family is not off the hook as yet, the top court has taken up the accountability bureau’s petition against the suspension of their sentences.

A three-member special bench will hear the case on Wednesday at 1:30pm. It comprises justices Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Umar Ata Bandial.

On Monday, NAB had challenged the Islamabad High Court’s decision to suspend the Sharif family’s prison sentences awarded in the Avenfield reference.

In its appeal filed to the Supreme Court, the bureau says the high court doesn’t have the jurisdiction to make such a decision under Article 199 of the Constitution.

Article 199 refers to the jurisdiction of the high courts.

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar were released from Adiala Jail on September 19 after the Islamabad High Court suspended their sentences.

They were sentenced to 10, seven and one year respectively by an accountability court for failing to disclose ownership of Avenfield apartments in London.