Supreme Court to hear petition against suspension of Sharif family’s jail sentences

October 23, 2018

Sharif family is not off the hook as yet, the top court has taken up the accountability bureau’s petition against the suspension of their sentences.

A three-member special bench will hear the case on Wednesday at 1:30pm. It comprises justices Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Umar Ata Bandial.

On Monday, NAB had challenged the Islamabad High Court’s decision to suspend the Sharif family’s prison sentences awarded in the Avenfield reference.

Related: Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Safdar released from Adiala Jail

In its appeal filed to the Supreme Court, the bureau says the high court doesn’t have the jurisdiction to make such a decision under Article 199 of the Constitution.

Article 199 refers to the jurisdiction of the high courts.

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar were released from Adiala Jail on September 19 after the Islamabad High Court suspended their sentences.

They were sentenced to 10, seven and one year respectively by an accountability court for failing to disclose ownership of Avenfield apartments in London.

 
 
 

See Also

Tareen says he didn’t recommend Usman Buzdar’s name for Punjab CM

October 22, 2018 9:10 pm

Flagship reference: A ‘tired’ Wajid Zia asks judge to adjourn hearing

October 22, 2018 7:05 pm

NAB challenges Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar’s release in the Supreme Court

October 22, 2018 3:28 pm

Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi submit their replies in the treason case

October 22, 2018 1:45 pm

Did the Sharif family approach the PTI govt for an NRO?

October 20, 2018 7:38 pm

SC requested to summon Nawaz, other PML-N leaders in the Model Town case

October 20, 2018 3:48 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Noor Ul Huda Shaheen

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.