Supreme Court takes notice of Islamabad IG’s transfer

October 29, 2018

The chief justice took notice on Monday of Islamabad police chief Jan Muhammad being transferred and summoned the interior secretary to the Supreme Court immediately.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar also ordered the secretary to bring the transfer file with him.

The issue is about a minister’s son, said the top judge. He asked whether a senior police officer would be transferred on this matter.

He said the IG was transferred due to a political matter. We will not allow state institutions to be weakened like this, he vowed, adding that they want rule of law to prevail in the country.

 
 
 

See Also

Who let you out: Chief justice orders Shahrukh Jatoi to be sent back to his death cell

October 27, 2018 2:22 pm

CJ extends Pakistan Quarters eviction deadline by three months after protests erupt

October 24, 2018 1:36 pm

Justice Anwarul Haq takes oath as Lahore High Court CJ

October 23, 2018 12:05 pm

Lahore High Court gets a new chief justice

October 22, 2018 9:02 pm

Protection of people’s right is judiciary’s responsibility: CJP

October 21, 2018 12:11 am

Top court orders removal of billboards from public property across Pakistan

October 17, 2018 5:51 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Iftikhar Firdous

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.