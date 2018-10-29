Supreme Court takes notice of Islamabad IG’s transfer

The chief justice took notice on Monday of Islamabad police chief Jan Muhammad being transferred and summoned the interior secretary to the Supreme Court immediately.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar also ordered the secretary to bring the transfer file with him.

The issue is about a minister’s son, said the top judge. He asked whether a senior police officer would be transferred on this matter.

He said the IG was transferred due to a political matter. We will not allow state institutions to be weakened like this, he vowed, adding that they want rule of law to prevail in the country.