Supreme Court rejects Tallal Chaudry’s intra-court appeal in contempt case 

Pakistan’s top court rejected Tallal Chaudry’s intra-court appeal in the contempt case.

An intra-court appeal means referring the case to a different bench of the same court.

The Supreme Court heard Chaudry’s appeal on Tuesday and upheld his five-year disqualification over stern remarks against the judicial system. The court had given the verdict on August 2.

Chaudry’s lawyer Kamran Murtaza said that the court should have a big heart and forgive his client. “We apologise to the court,” he said.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that there have been many apologies. “Please focus on your legal arguments,” he told Murtaza. “Chaudry gave fatwas against the judges and said that the judges are akin to idols. Is this how you give respect to your elders?”

Related: Supreme Court indicts Tallal Chaudry in contempt case

He remarked, “We will not tolerate anyone insulting the institution.”

The top judge said that he is thinking of issuing notices to those in front of whom Chaudry made these statements. While giving a speech at a PML-N rally in Jaranwala, Chaudry had said: “There was a time when the Kaabah was full of idols. Nowadays, the judiciary is nothing but PCO [Provisional Constitution Order] idols.”