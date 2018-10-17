Supreme Court disqualifies two PML-N senators for holding dual nationality

October 17, 2018

The Supreme Court disqualified on Wednesday two PML-N senators for holding dual nationalities.

Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar had dual-citizenships when they filed their nomination papers, the court said.

Abbasi is the sister of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while Akhtar served as the adviser to the prime minister on revenue.

The Election Commission has been directed to de-notify them.

On March 5, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had ordered the electoral body to withhold notifications announcing the victory of four senators after they were accused of holding dual nationalities. The list included Abbasi, Akhtar, Nuzhat Sadiq, and Chaudhry Sarwar.

According to Article 63(1)(C) of the Constitution: “A person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen as, and from being, a member of Parliament if he ceases to be a citizen of Pakistan or acquires the citizenship of a foreign state.”

 
 
 

See Also

Top court orders removal of billboards from public property across Pakistan

October 17, 2018 5:51 pm

Abu Dhabi Test: Australia 145 all out, Pakistan take the lead

October 17, 2018 3:10 pm

Supermodel Ayyan Ali is returning to Pakistan soon

October 16, 2018 11:47 pm

Access to food is our fundamental right​

October 16, 2018 7:12 pm

At least 14 Iranian guards kidnapped near Pakistan border: Iranian media

October 16, 2018 7:01 pm

Snow blankets Pakistan—in pictures

October 16, 2018 5:08 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

Farooq Baloch

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.