Supreme Court disqualifies two PML-N senators for holding dual nationality

The Supreme Court disqualified on Wednesday two PML-N senators for holding dual nationalities.

Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar had dual-citizenships when they filed their nomination papers, the court said.

Abbasi is the sister of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while Akhtar served as the adviser to the prime minister on revenue.

The Election Commission has been directed to de-notify them.

On March 5, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had ordered the electoral body to withhold notifications announcing the victory of four senators after they were accused of holding dual nationalities. The list included Abbasi, Akhtar, Nuzhat Sadiq, and Chaudhry Sarwar.

According to Article 63(1)(C) of the Constitution: “A person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen as, and from being, a member of Parliament if he ceases to be a citizen of Pakistan or acquires the citizenship of a foreign state.”