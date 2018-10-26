Students in Balochistan’s Bela locked out of their makeshift school

Dressed in blue kameezes and white shalwars with dupattas covering their heads, the students of the Government Girls School in Balochistan’s Bela study on the floor outside their classrooms because the doors have been locked for them.

The school is located within the premises of a police station. The students were temporarily shifted to the school after their original school building was destroyed in the 6.9 magnitude earthquake which jolted Bela on January 31.

After the earthquake, the teachers taught the students in the open for a few days, said teacher Mahnaz Zahid.

“We used social media to raise our voices, after which the district officials and assistant commissioner contacted us,” she said. The authorities relocated them to an under construction police station building.

However, the contractor has locked the doors now that construction has been completed.

“The last 10 months were quite hard, but our hardships have increased in the last 15 days,” she told SAMAA Digital. “The rooms, including our office, have been locked by the contractor. We can’t access school records or use the toilet.”

She remarked that this has caused the students and the teachers a lot of distress.

The contractor, identified as Munawar Kumar, admitted that he locked the doors. He said that he was forced to do so by the circumstances.

“I can’t hand over the building to the police because of the school there,” he remarked. Kumar said that he has spoken to the authorities, but they haven’t come up with a solution yet. He added that three rooms and one bathroom are open for the children and teaching staff.

Zahid said that the school authorities have tried to contact the education department countless times but nothing has been done.

Lasbela EDO Wahid Shakir remarked that he has taken notice of the matter and asked for a report on it. “I can’t speak about it any more,” he said.

A meeting of all the stakeholders has been called on Saturday to discuss the issue, shared the assistant commissioner.

“Three more schools were damaged in the earthquake,” he said. The funds for the construction have been released and the work will start soon, he added.

Social activist Khalil Roonjah, who raised the issue on social media, said that 200 students were enroled at the school before the earthquake.

“For 15 days, the students studied under the open sky.” Many students dropped out when the building was shifted, he said. Roonjah requested the government to take notice of the deteriorating buildings of other schools as well.

The story was originally published in Urdu. You can read it here.