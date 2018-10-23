Stray dogs injure 16 people in Haripur

October 23, 2018

At least 16 people, including 15 children and a woman, were attacked and injured by stray dogs in Haripur on Tuesday.

The students were on their way to school when the dogs attacked them. Of the injured, 11 people were taken to DHQ Hospital, and five were treated at different private hospitals. The victims were given rabies vaccines.

A victim’s family member said that his brother was going to school when a ‘mad-dog’ bit him. He requested Tehsil Municipal Administration to take action against stray dogs.

Dog-bite cases were reported in Haripur three months back as well.

Related: Sindh health minister wrongly ‘attacked’ over dog-bite vaccine remarks

In September, 12 cases were reported in Karachi. Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences received over 4,700 dog bite cases in last one year.

Animal bite infections are serious and can even be life-threatening if left untreated. It is important to observe the dog’s behaviour as well. If a dog is running around biting several people, then chances are that it is rabid.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the wound should be washed immediately for at least 15 minutes and the victim needs to get the rabies vaccination to kill the virus.

 
 
 

