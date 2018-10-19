Speeding truck claims three lives, injures two in Hyderabad

A road accident in Hyderabad claimed three lives and injured two others. The police have arrested the driver responsible for the accident.

A speeding truck crashed in a parked vehicle on a road in Lunikot resulting in the death of three people and severely injuring two others.

The driver, his assistant and a labourer were inspecting the parked truck for faults when the speeding truck crashed in to them.

The bodies and injured have been shifted to Jamshoro hospital while the driver of the speeding truck has been arrested.