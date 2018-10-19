Speeding truck claims three lives, injures two in Hyderabad

October 19, 2018

A road accident in Hyderabad claimed three lives and injured two others. The police have arrested the driver responsible for the accident.

A speeding truck crashed in a parked vehicle on a road in Lunikot resulting in the death of three people and severely injuring two others.

The driver, his assistant and a labourer were inspecting the parked truck for faults when the speeding truck crashed in to them.

The bodies and injured have been shifted to Jamshoro hospital while the driver of the speeding truck has been arrested.

 
 
 

See Also

Sehwan accident: Eight members of a family laid to rest in Karachi’s Memon Goth

September 1, 2018 9:52 am

10 injured after donkey crosses onto the Indus Highway near Khanpur

August 27, 2018 10:14 am

Five family members killed in a road accident near Karak

August 27, 2018 9:16 am

Four family members killed in Chakwal road accident

August 26, 2018 11:22 am

Four people killed in Sehwan road accident

August 20, 2018 10:02 am

At least 20 killed in bus, oil tanker collision in Kohat

August 4, 2018 6:00 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.