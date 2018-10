An unexpected cold wave has tightened its trip in Abbottabad and Mansehra with places recording sub-zero temperatures.

Due to the snowfall, the residents have been facing many problems, including power breakdown. Heavy rains have been lashing areas too.

Here are some images of the northern areas in the wraps of snow:

Tourists spots Ratti Gali, Patliyan Jheel, Chatta Khatta have been closed. The nearby peaks are covered in three-feet snow, while six-inch snow has been recorded in valleys.