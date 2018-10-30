Smog engulfs Lahore once again

Smog has once again engulfed Lahore and is expected to stay for a few more days.

It is a type of air pollution caused by smoke and fog. The air in Lahore has been polluted with reported 250 microorganisms per cubic metre against the standardised 150 ug/m3.

The smog won’t last long as rain is expected to dispel it. According to the Met department, rain is expected on November 1, Thursday.

Last year, Lahore was covered in smog for a long duration causing breathing problems, traffic accidents and affecting humans, animals and plants.

According to the World Health Organization, the people living in polluted areas have higher risks of stroke, heart disease and lung cancer, chronic and acute respiratory diseases.