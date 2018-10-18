Six tourists rescued from the Deosai plains

Six tourists were rescued from Deosai in Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday.

The tourists were reportedly trapped in Deosai after heavy snowfall hit the region on October 16 and roads became inaccessible. Some were domestic tourists while others were from other areas in the country.

GB spokesperson Faizullah Furaq told SAMAA Digital that, “The administration requested the Pakistan Army to provide helicopters for the rescue operation.”

He said that the Pakistan Army and GB government carried out a joint operation and rescued the tourists.

The weather conditions in the area are quite harsh as unexpected snowfall hit the region.