Six policemen removed for involvement in Model Town case

They have been made OSD (officer on special duty).The officers include SSPs Maroof Safdar, Tariq Aziz, and Rahim Sheerazi.Other police officers include Imran Karamat, Aftab Phalrawan, and Nadeem Khokhar.On October 9, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore indicted former inspector general of Punjab police, Mushtaq Sukhera, and 114 other accused in the 2014 Model Town incident.All accused, including the Punjab police chief, denied the charges about involvement in the police shooting on Pakistan Awami Tehreek protestors.On June 17, 2014, the police conducted an operation to remove barriers from outside the residence of PAT chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri in Lahore’s Model Town.However, the operation turned violent when 14 people, including two women, were killed and scores others was wounded in firing by policemen.