Six people burnt to death in Mach as van carrying smuggled petrol collides with truck

October 23, 2018

At least six people were burnt to death after a van carrying smuggled petrol collided with a truck near Mach Tuesday morning.

The smuggled petrol was hidden in the makeshift tank of the van. The van was travelling from Quetta to Sibbi. After the collision, the fire erupted and three more cars were also burnt.

Four people, including two police personnel, were injured. The policemen were posted at the Mach check post.

After the accident, Levies and FC officials reached the spot and tried to control the blaze. The Mach-Bolan highway was

It took the authorities three hours to clear the Mach-Bolan highway.

The bodies have been shifted to Mach hospital.

 
 
 

