Six new ministers were inducted into Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet on Friday.

Five federal ministers and one minister of state will be added to the federal cabinet in the third addition since it was formed.

Muhammad Mian Soomro, Azam Swati, Faisal Vawda, Ali Amin Gandapur and Zartaj Gul are all being made federal ministers. This raises the cabinet’s strength to 38.

They were administered the oath by President Arif Alvi.