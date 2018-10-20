Six illegal slaughterhouses sealed in Lahore for supplying stale meat

Around 6,500 kilogrammes of stale meat and 1,000kg of fat was seized from the slaughterhouses.The meat of sick and emaciated animals was found in dirty freezers at the slaughterhouses. The stale meat was being sold in the market with the fake seals.The PFA also cracked down an oil extractor unit from which 800 litres of hazardous oil was seized. The oil was extracted from the remains of the animals.Earlier on October 19, the PFA seized and later disposed of 5,751 litres of unhygienic milk. The authority also got rid of 0.3 million rotten eggs it found in a cold store in Lahore on October 5.