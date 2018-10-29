Sindh to suspend pillion riding, mobile phone services for Chehlum

The Sindh government has imposed a ban on pillion riding in Karachi and nine other divisions of the province as part of security measures for Chehlum on Tuesday.

In a notification issued on Monday, the suspension of mobile phone and internet services in Karachi and other major cities of the province on the main routes of the Chehlum processions was also announced.

In Karachi, a one-day ban on pillion riding will be imposed on October 30. The ban will start from 12am on October 29 and continue till 10pm on October 30. Whereas, in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana divisions, pillion riding has been banned for five days — from October 29 to November 2.

Related: Your guide to routes in Karachi on Muharram 9 and 10

The provincial education department announced that all schools and other educational institutions will remain closed on October 30.

In Karachi, the main Chehlum procession will begin from Nishtar Park at noon. The procession will culminate at the Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar after passing through its traditional route on MA Jinnah Road.

Related: Muharram security: Internet, cellular services to be suspended in some areas

To ensure foolproof security for the mourners, authorities have sealed shops along MA Jinnah Road and also closed roads in Saddar, Regal Chowk, Jamia Cloth Market and Bolton Market following proper scanning by the bomb disposal squad.

Thousands of personnel of police and Rangers will be deployed at imambargahs, procession routes and various sensitive areas.