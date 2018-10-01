Sindh to scientifically survey poverty



The Sindh government will be surveying the province to find out how many people are living in severe deprivation.

“It depends not only on income but also on access to services,” said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. “This will help to address the real issues to improve overall life.”

Once the levels of poverty are clearer, poverty reduction projects and schemes will be better planned.

Poverty is defined by severe deprivation in basic human needs, including food, safe drinking water, sanitation, health, shelter, education and information.

Planning & Development chairman Mohammad Waseem said that the Bureau of Statistics could do the survey.

The CM said they were also planning to beautify each district and taluka headquarters and then villages. This would involve removing encroachments, improving or building roads, constructing a proper drainage system.

He wants work to start on next year’s annual development funds from next month.

