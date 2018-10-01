Sindh to scientifically survey poverty

October 1, 2018


The Sindh government will be surveying the province to find out how many people are living in severe deprivation.
“It depends not only on income but also on access to services,” said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. “This will help to address the real issues to improve overall life.”
Once the levels of poverty are clearer, poverty reduction projects and schemes will be better planned.

Poverty is defined by severe deprivation in basic human needs, including food, safe drinking water, sanitation, health, shelter, education and information.

Planning & Development chairman Mohammad Waseem said that the Bureau of Statistics could do the survey.  

The CM said they were also planning to beautify each district and taluka headquarters and then villages. This would involve removing encroachments, improving or building roads, constructing a proper drainage system.

He wants work to start on next year’s annual development funds from next month.
The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Sohail Rajput, Secretary Finance Dr Noor Alam, Fatah Tunio of the P&D, Additional Secretary CM Secretariat Fayaz Jatoi.    

 

 
 
 

See Also

CM Murad Shah offers to find Firdous Naqvi a Sindhi teacher

September 30, 2018 12:45 pm

PM Imran Khan should have attended UN session: Bilawal Bhutto

September 26, 2018 7:17 pm

Sindh starts five-day polio campaign for 8.7m children

September 24, 2018 11:02 am

Brace yourselves: The temperature in Karachi may hit 39 degrees soon

September 22, 2018 12:01 pm

‘Forced conversions’ of Hindus to Islam in Pakistan isn’t as portrayed: expert

September 19, 2018 6:45 pm

Sindh government bans pillion riding for Muharram

September 19, 2018 10:33 am

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Web Desk

Raza Haidery

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.