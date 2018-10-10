Sindh health dept worker finds out she owes the FBR millions in taxes

A government employee living in Karachi’s Korangi has joined the growing list of people who have become overnight millionaires without lifting a finger. She found out that she owed the FBR millions in taxes after they sent her a notice.

Sarwat Zehra works in the Sindh health department and hasn’t received her salary in two months.

She found out about the fake account in her name, and her apparent status as a millionaire, when the FBR sent her a notice to pay Rs12.5 million in taxes. She has also been accused of creating a fake bank account in 2010 at a private bank in Federal B Area, through which she ran a company by the name of Ali Chemicals.

This is the latest in a string of stories about fake accounts popping up in the city and around the country.

The first case that emerged was one in which a falooda stall owner who had never set foot inside a bank found that he was a billionaire with Rs2 billion in his account.

An employee of the Hyderabad Cantonment Board also experienced something similar. He found Rs50 million in his account when he went to collect his pay.

A 22-year-old student from Jhang also found Rs170 million in an account in his name.