The Sindh government has threatened to suspend the services of online taxi services if the companies don’t obtain a route permit.

Owais Shah, the Sindh transport minister, told online taxi services on Monday to obtain a route permit within seven days. The minister said their services would be shut down if they failed to do so.

We signed an MoU with the ride-hailing companies three years ago, Shah said, adding that the government hasn’t heard from them since then.