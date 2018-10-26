Sindh government issues transfer order of a dead doctor

The government transferred a total of 12 doctors from Umerkot to Tharparkar, including Dr Talib Mangoriyu who passed away in February 2017.The notification was issued on October 23.The last posting of Dr Mangoriyu was in Chohar, however, the notification mentions it to be Mirpurkhas.The doctors were transferred to meet the shortage of 68 doctors in Umerkot hospital. Moreover, medical superintendent of a DHQ, Dr Moiz Ali Shah, has also been transferred.