Sindh education minister enrols daughter in public school

October 12, 2018

Photo: Like Page
School Education & Literacy Department, Government of Sindh/Facebook

The new wave of ‘tabdeeli‘ has also taken Sindh by storm.

The education minister enroled his daughter in a public school on Friday. Sardar Shah’s only daughter, Kaif, has been enroled in class four of Meeran School in Hyderabad. His two nieces got admissions too.

He remarked that the school was quite old and built before the Partition. The government is working very hard to improve the standard of education in public schools, he said.

His daughter said that she is quite happy. “Everyone should study at government schools,” she added.

 

 
 
 

