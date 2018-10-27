Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah appears before SC to explain lack of cooperation

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had summoned him on Friday but the CM wasn’t able to appear. The top judge wants to know why departments of the Sindh government aren’t cooperating with the JIT formed to investigate money laundering in the province.The CM was accompanied by his law adviser Murtaza Wahab and Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah. The Supreme Court’s registrar was also present during the meeting held in the judge’s chambers.The JIT needs documents and cooperation regarding the money laundering case.Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and the Karachi police chief also appeared at the registry on Saturday morning.Speaking to the media after meeting the chief justice, CM Shah called his visit to the registry a “good meeting”.He said they discussed issues he raised and the chief justice said he would address the problems. He declined to mention the specific issues raised but said that they discussed the situation in Thar and hospitals in Sindh.Shah said the chief justice said that hospitals in Sindh are better than those in even Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The private sector is not doing the government’s job in health here, said Shah, adding that he has invited the top judge to visit NICVD on his next visit.We also briefed him on progress in Thar and I invited him to visit the area with me, to which he expressed his pleasure, said the chief minister.He said the media was misreporting the JIT issue but admitted they did speak about cooperation for the JIT. We also discussed NAB, he said.I am ready to give assistance in every inquiry, added Shah.