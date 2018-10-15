Sindh Cabinet to induct five new ministers

Five new ministers and two advisers will be added to the Sindh Cabinet on Monday.

The new ministers will take oath at 4pm at Sindh Governor House. The oath will be administered by Governor Imran Ismail. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are expected to attend the induction ceremony.

Advisors do not have to take oath and will be added to the cabinet straight away.

They will be handed over portfolios of ministries tomorrow and a notification will be issued in that regard.

There are 44 ministries in Sindh and some major portfolios that have not been given to ministers include transport, home, labour and finance. CM Shah kept the finance portfolio during his last tenure.

These new additions will raise the cabinet strength to 21, with 17 ministers and four advisers.