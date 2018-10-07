Sindh bans energy drinks and chips in schools

October 7, 2018

The Sindh education department has imposed a ban on all types of cold drinks and chips in schools and colleges.

The education department has banned carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, papad (popadum), coloured and flavoured chips in canteens of all education institutes, according to a notification.

The ban has also been imposed on private schools and colleges.

The notification was issued by the director general of the Sindh Education Department. The ban has been imposed under the Sindh Food Authority Act 2016 with immediate effects.

 
 
 

