Sikhs to be counted separately in next census, rules top court

October 25, 2018

Pakistan’s top court ruled that Sikh population will be counted separately in the next census. 

“The Sikh community should be counted separately whenever the next census is held,” said Justice Ijazul Ahsan while hearing the case on Thursday.

Additional attorney general remarked that details pertaining to religion are asked on column six of the form. “An option for Sikhism should be included in the form,” said Justice Ahsan.

Related: How the Sikhs settled in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The Sikh community had filed a petition asking for the inclusion of their religion. They had said that the form included them into the scheduled castes column, while separately counting the Muslims, Hindus, Christians and some other groups.

“We have sought the record of the Sikh community from NADRA,” said the attorney general.

 

 
 
 

