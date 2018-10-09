Shehbaz’s arrest is nothing but ‘political revenge’: Nawaz

October 9, 2018

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that his brother worked very hard for the welfare of the people.

He was speaking to the media at the accountability court on Tuesday.

Shehbaz Sharif has been remanded into National Accountability Bureau’s custody for involvement in Ashiana housing scam. “If Shehbaz’s arrest isn’t politics of revenge, then what is?” he asked. Nawaz expressed remorse for ending the accountability law.

Related: Shehbaz remanded into NAB custody

It is being said that 50 people will be arrested, Nawaz remarked. “How do people find out that arrests will be made?”

The cases of assets beyond income are being forged, he said while referring to the summoning of Shehbaz’s son Salman by the accountability bureau.

Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi said that the cases against Sharif family were filed during their tenure. “They [the Sharif family] played the game and are now paying the price,” he said.

He remarked that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders such as Jahangir Tareen and Babar Awan also faced the law.

 
 

