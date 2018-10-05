Shehbaz’s arrest an attempt to manipulate by-elections: Hamza

Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest is an attempt to manipulate the results of the upcoming by-elections, said his son Hamza Shehbaz.

“Imran Khan, we will not leave you,” he said while addressing a press conference on Friday.

Shehbaz has been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau for involvement in Ashiana housing scam. He will appear before the accountability court on Saturday.

Hamza said that he is proud to be the son of Shehbaz Sharif and the nephew of Nawaz Sharif. “The arrest has made us stronger. It cannot break our spirits,” he remarked.

Former Punjab chief minister has been accused of cancelling the contract of a company who won the bidding for the scheme and granting it to a ‘favoured company’. Hamza said that the Punjab Land Development Company had cancelled the contract based on its findings. Shehbaz did not cancel the contract, he said. “The transaction did not cause the loss of a single penny to the national exchequer,” he added.

“The PTI has submitted a resolution in the assembly to hail the actions of NAB,” he remarked.

He accused the PTI government of giving the contract of Peshawar BRT to a Chaudhry Latif, who is absconding in a corruption case.

Over Shehbaz’s helicopter reference he said that even Khan is being investigated for misuse of government helicopter.