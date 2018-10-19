Shehbaz told NAB that Khawaja Asif gave the contract for the Nandipur project: Pervaiz Elahi

The Punjab Assembly speaker and PML-Q leader remarked that the opposition leader in the National Assembly was asked about the Nandipur power plant and he told investigators that Asif gave the contract for it.On his return to the National Assembly on Wednesday, Shehbaz said that the accountability bureau had asked him to make statements against former defence minister Asif but he had refused.In an interview with SAMAA TV, Elahi said that Shehbaz mentioned it in parliament because he didn’t want PML-N leaders questioning his ‘betrayal’. He was trying to justify his lies, Elahi added. The PML-N chief is currently in NAB custody for involvement in the Ashiana housing scam.When asked how he knows the details of an on-going investigation, Elahi refused to comment.He said that he doesn’t trust a single word that comes out of the mouths of the Sharif brothers. “I know them really well. They lie so much,” he remarked.He remarked that Shehbaz is acting on behalf of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “They can never be separated,” he added.Commenting on Rana Mashhood’s controversial comments on the establishment, Elahi said that the Sharif brothers knew of it. “Mashhood made the remarks after their approval.”Mashhood was stripped of his PML-N membership after saying that the establishment regrets that Shehbaz did not become prime minister.He said relations with the establishment have improved. “Shehbaz played an integral role in improving the relations.”