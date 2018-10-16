Shehbaz Sharif will be taken to National Assembly on Wednesday

Jailed opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif will attend the National Assembly’s session on Wednesday.

A Lahore team of NAB will shift Mr Sharif to its Rawalpindi office and then he will be taken to the National Assembly.

The authorities have ordered the Islamabad police to provide security to the NAB team and Shehbaz Sharif.

On October 5, Sharif was arrested by NAB for his alleged involvement in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme scam.

Shehbaz had launched the Rs14 billion project in 2010, with hopes of building 50,000 houses.

According to NAB, Sharif allegedly cancelled the contract of a company that won the bidding for the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme and awarded it to another company, Lahore Casa Developers. This caused a loss of Rs6 million to the national exchequer.