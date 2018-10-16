Shehbaz Sharif will be taken to National Assembly on Wednesday

October 16, 2018

Jailed opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif will attend the National Assembly’s session on Wednesday.

A Lahore team of NAB will shift Mr Sharif to its Rawalpindi office and then he will be taken to the National Assembly.

The authorities have ordered the Islamabad police to provide security to the NAB team and Shehbaz Sharif.

On October 5, Sharif was arrested by NAB for his alleged involvement in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme scam.

Shehbaz had launched the Rs14 billion project in 2010, with hopes of building 50,000 houses.

According to NAB, Sharif allegedly cancelled the contract of a company that won the bidding for the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme and awarded it to another company, Lahore Casa Developers. This caused a loss of Rs6 million to the national exchequer.

 
 
 

See Also

Court extends Shehbaz’s remand by two weeks

October 16, 2018 11:10 am

30-member committee to investigate 2018 election ‘rigging’

October 15, 2018 8:31 pm

Saad Rafique granted interim bail in the Paragon City case till Oct 24

October 15, 2018 3:52 pm

NAB finds Rs3b in Karachi auto driver’s bank account

October 13, 2018 9:06 pm

CJP, NAB chief take notice of Mujahid Kamran being led into court in handcuffs

October 13, 2018 12:00 pm

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Shaukat Aziz

October 11, 2018 6:57 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.