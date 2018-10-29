Shehbaz Sharif to attend National Assembly session

The National Assembly session is scheduled to begin at 4pm on Monday. Leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif will be attending after a production order was issued.

Shehbaz will be taken to Islamabad after being presented before an accountability court in Lahore. Twelve newly elected MNAs who won in the by-elections will also take oath.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former federal railways minister Saad Rafique are among those who won.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also attend the assembly session. Before the session, however, he will chair a PTI meeting in which he will be discussing the assembly’s action plan and the opposition’s proposed APC.