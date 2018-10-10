Shehbaz Sharif to attend NA session on October 17

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser issued on Wednesday a production order for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharif will be brought to NA on October 17.

Sharif, the opposition leader in NA and former Punjab chief minister, was arrested by National Accountability Bureau on October 5 for his alleged involvement in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme.

Earlier, an opposition delegation met NA speaker in his room and urged him to call the session of the assembly to discuss Sharif’s arrest.