Shehbaz Sharif to attend NA session in Islamabad

October 17, 2018

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will be attending the assembly session today (Wednesday).

He left the NAB office in Lahore for the airport on Wednesday morning, reported SAMAA TV correspondent Osama Durrani.

He is travelling with a two-member NAB team and will be taken to the NAB office in Rawalpindi.

Related: Opposition asks speaker to call National Assembly session on Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest

His PIA flight, PK-652, is scheduled to land in Islamabad at 9:50am

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had issued on October 10 a production order for Shehbaz to be brought to the session on October 17.

He was arrested by NAB on October 5 for his involvement in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme.

 
 
 

