Court extends Shehbaz’s remand by two weeks

An accountability court extended on Tuesday the remand of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif by 14 days.The National Accountability Bureau asked for an extension stating that it has found new evidence against the former Punjab chief minister.Shehbaz said that he did not engage in any corrupt practices. He remarked that he had forwarded the case to the anti-corruption department. He appeared before the court after his 10-day remand ended. He was remanded on October 6, a day after his arrest. He has left the court premises.Shehbaz's sons, Hamza and Salman, were stopped from entering the court, along with party workers. All the roads leading the court were closed. A heavy contingent of police and Rangers was deployed inside and outside the court."NAB has yet to produce any witness," Shehbaz said.Former Punjab chief minister has been arrested on charges of Rs14 billion corruption in the Ashiana Housing Scheme. NAB says he awarded contracts to companies he favoured, causing a loss of Rs6 million to the national exchequer.His arrest came after Fawad Hassan Fawad, Shehbaz's former implementation secretary, recorded his statement and told NAB that everything he did was because Shehbaz told him to.Shehbaz's lawyers, Amjad Pervez and Azam Nazeem Tarar, had argued that the corruption never happened because the contract was never awarded. The contract was cancelled earlier because Shehbaz caught the corruption himself. Shehbaz has argued that he is being politically victimised.They also argued that Shehbaz had presented himself before NAB multiple times and attended the court hearings, so there were no grounds to arrest him.